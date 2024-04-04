There wasn't just one Israeli airstrike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza, who were traveling in cars marked with the logo of their organization, on roads pre-approved by the IDF—there were three separate airstrikes, and as we're now learning, Israel bombed the aid workers until they died.

Political commentator and Founder of Syriana Analysis, Kevork Almassian, noted that Israel's goal has been to make the Gaza Strip uninhabitable for the Palestinians, and that requires making the Israeli Defense Minister's promise of a complete blockade a realty. As Palestinians starve to death, Israel is openly targeting those who attempt to give them access to humanitarian aid.

