HISTORIC SHIFT: Global South Takes Over as ‘ECONOMIC CENTER' of the World | Prof. Richard Wolff

Rachel Blevins
Sep 04, 2025
Leaders representing nearly half of the worlds population and a quarter of the world economy came together in China this week for a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, where they discussed the creation of a development bank and an international platform for energy cooperation, among plans to further trade, security and sovereignty in the multipolar world.

Prof. Richard Wolff, an American Economist and founder of Democracy at Work, noted that right now we are seeing “a historic shift” on the world stage as the key pillars of the multipolar world show the importance of working together, and they present an unprecedented challenge, amid soaring tensions with the U.S.

