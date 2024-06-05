Tensions continue to build on the border between Lebanon and Israel, as Hezbollah's rockets spark fires in northern Israel. Netanyahu claimed that Israel is "prepared for very intense action in the north," as Hezbollah's deputy chief said the group is not seeking to widen its conflict with Israel but is "ready for the battle and will not allow Israel to secure any victories."

Veteran Journalist Elijah J. Magnier noted that Hezbollah is prepared for all options, and has made it clear that the cross-border clashes will continue for as long as Israel continues its bombardment and blockade of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

