Hezbollah launched dozens of drones and more than 320 Katyusha rockets into Israel, as retaliation for Israel's targeted assassination of Hezbollah Commander Fuad Shukr. This, after Israel carried out what appeared to be its largest bombing of southern Lebanon since October, with Netanyahu claiming they were "pre-emptive strikes."

Veteran Journalist Elijah J. Magnier noted that "For the first time in modern history, a non-state actor—Hezbollah—has successfully established deterrence" over one of the most formidable armies in the world, and as a result, "Hezbollah has regained the upper hand and executed a calculated retaliation against Israel, even as U.S. and NATO forces have mobilized in defense of Israel."

Read Elijah's full commentary on the situation and follow Elijah on X