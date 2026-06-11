ISRAELI HERON-1 SPY DRONE SHOT DOWN, IDF DEVASTATED IN LEBANON | Robert Inlakesh

Iranian officials say they have no idea what President Trump is talking about, as he once again went from threatening to bomb Iran “tonight,” to claiming he called off the strikes because the two countries are making progress on a deal.

This, as Iran carried out strikes on five U.S. Military bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain this week, with the IRGC announcing that it fired 12 ballistic missiles at locations housing US F-35, F-15, and F-16 fighter jets in Jordan.

Hezbollah also announced that it shot down an Israeli Heron-1 spy drone in the Beqaa region in eastern Lebanon, as its forces continue to pummel Israeli troops, repel their advances, and target their soldiers and officers.

Independent Journalist Robert Inlakesh noted that the Axis of Resistance is more unified than ever, and Iran’s demand for peace across the entire region (including Lebanon and Gaza), has the potential to secure an unprecedented victory for the Resistance.

Follow Robert Inlakesh on X, and check out his page on Substack

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