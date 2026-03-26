ISRAEL HUMILIATED IN LEBANON AS HEZBOLLAH'S AMBUSH ATTACKS DESTROY MERKAVA TANKS | Dr. Marwa Osman

The Axis of Resistance is not defeated... instead, we are watching as not only is Iran landing successful missile attacks in Israel and causing significant damage, but so is Hezbollah. In fact, Hezbollah carried out a record 85 operations against Israel in a single day, on Wednesday, with a combination of drone, rocket, artillery, missile and guided anti-tank missile attacks.



Veteran Journalist Dr. Marwa Osman noted that the Lebanese people are united against both Israel, and the US-backed government in Beirut enabling Israeli war crimes against Lebanese civilians. She emphasized that President Trump's demands for a ceasefire and plans for a ground invasion are signs of desperation, as the U.S. struggles to handle the War of Choice it waged against the Resistance.



Follow Marwa Osman on X, and on Telegram

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Check out Episode 76: U.S. PREPARES FOR GROUND TROOPS IN IRAN, KHARG ISLAND + NATO FORCES FLEE IRAQ

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