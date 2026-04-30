IDF VEHICLE DESTROYED, TROOPS HIT AS FPV DRONE STRIKES GALILEE | Esteban Carrillo

For the first time, a fiber optic FPV drone launched by Hezbollah reached Western Galilee, striking an Israeli military vehicle and injuring at least 12 IDF troops. A reminder that despite the so-called ceasefire that is supposed to be in place for Lebanon, Hezbollah is continuing to fight back against Israel’s rampant violations and war crimes.
Journalist Esteban Carrillo, Co-Host of the Cradle News Round-Up, noted that the Axis of Resistance has endless options to confront the Americans and the Zionists, and their patience is quickly running out, which is why we’re seeing increasing warnings from Iran that “unprecedented” military action is near…
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SOURCE LINKS:
30 April 2026 - ‘A new chapter’: Leader says Iran will determine ‘new legal rules’ in Strait of Hormuz
29 April 2026 - Axios: Commanders to brief Trump on new Iran military options Thursday
30 April 2026 - Hezbollah FPV drone destroys Israeli armored vehicle, injures 12 soldiers in western Galilee
29 April 2026 - PressTV: Continued US maritime piracy and banditry will face ‘practical, unprecedented’ response: Source
28 April 2026 - WSJ: Trump Tells Aides to Prepare for Extended Blockade of Iran
28 April 2026 - PressTV: IRGC Navy to confront any fresh American aggression with ‘surprise tactics’: Official
29 April 2026 - More than 1 million in Lebanon expected to face acute food insecurity, hunger monitor says
29 April 2026 - Trump tells Netanyahu only “surgical” Lebanon strikes as ceasefire falters
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