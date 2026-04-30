IDF VEHICLE DESTROYED, TROOPS HIT AS FPV DRONE STRIKES GALILEE | Esteban Carrillo

For the first time, a fiber optic FPV drone launched by Hezbollah reached Western Galilee, striking an Israeli military vehicle and injuring at least 12 IDF troops. A reminder that despite the so-called ceasefire that is supposed to be in place for Lebanon, Hezbollah is continuing to fight back against Israel’s rampant violations and war crimes.

Journalist Esteban Carrillo, Co-Host of the Cradle News Round-Up, noted that the Axis of Resistance has endless options to confront the Americans and the Zionists, and their patience is quickly running out, which is why we’re seeing increasing warnings from Iran that “unprecedented” military action is near…



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