Hezbollah Ready for WAR as Israel’s Attacks Make Conflict INEVITABLE | Laith Marouf

Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem has said that Israel’s ongoing violations of the ceasefire with strikes in southern Lebanon “cannot continue.” He noted that “everything has a limit,” and called out the U.S. for putting pressure on the Lebanese government “to make concessions without any reciprocal commitments or guarantees,” and wanting “to give Israel free rein.”

Laith Marouf, Journalist and Executive Director of Free Palestine TV, noted that the next phase of war is inevitable, given the fact that Israel has never ceased its attacks, and Hezbollah is preparing for future conflict accordingly. He also emphasized that when it comes to Israel: “they can genocide, but they cannot win an actual war.”



