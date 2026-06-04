IDF CASUALTIES SOAR AS IRGC WARNS ISRAEL: GET OUT OF LEBANON | Esteban Carrillo

The Israeli military has reported dozens of additional casualties, as it has tried and failed to occupy more territory in Lebanon, and as Hezbollah has responded with escalated drone, rocket and ambush attacks against the invading forces.

This, as Iran’s IRGC demanded Israel “swiftly withdraw from occupied Lebanese territory behind the internationally recognized borders,” and stated that: “there will be no stability in the region without the withdrawal of the Zionists from occupied Lebanese areas.”

Journalist Esteban Carrillo, Co-Host of the Cradle News Round-Up, noted that Iran is doing far more to stand up for Lebanon than the US-backed Lebanese government, and it is having a real impact as Israel pulled back from attacking Beirut and is being forced to reconsider its next move its quest for ‘Greater Israel.’

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