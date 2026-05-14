IDF FORCES, TANKS DECIMATED BY FPV DRONE SWARMS | Robert Inlakesh

Israel has continued its ethnic cleansing campaign in south Lebanon (despite what is supposed to be a ceasefire). And Hezbollah has continued to respond to the Zionists’ violations, announcing 17 successful operations in 24 hours on Wednesday.

Independent Journalist Robert Inlakesh noted that Hezbollah’s recent tactic of using cheap FPV drones to swam and target Israeli forces and their multi-million-Dollar tanks is proving to be genius. Not only is Hezbollah carrying out attacks without sacrificing its own fighters, but it’s also getting video footage of those attacks and sharing it widely on social media.

Follow Robert Inlakesh on X, and check out his page on Substack

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