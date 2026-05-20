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BREAKING: IDF COMMANDER IN CRITICAL CONDITION FROM HEZBOLLAH DRONE ATTACK | Laith Marouf

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Rachel Blevins and Free Palestine TV
May 20, 2026

Israeli media is reporting that Col. Meir Biderman, commander of the IDF’s 401st Brigade, is in critical condition, after he was injured in a drone attack launched by Hezbollah, targeting the house he was occupying in south Lebanon.

This incident is the latest in a string of attacks launched by Hezbollah that are having massive impacts on the IDF’s attempt to occupy land in south Lebanon, and interfering with Israel’s ethnic cleansing campaign against the Lebanese civilians.

Laith Marouf, a Beirut-based journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that Hezbollah is also destroying Israel’s censorship apparatus and exposing just how weak the Israeli soldiers bringing war to Lebanon are.

Follow Laith Marouf on X, and subscribe to Free Palestine TV

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