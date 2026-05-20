BREAKING: IDF COMMANDER IN CRITICAL CONDITION FROM HEZBOLLAH DRONE ATTACK | Laith Marouf

Israeli media is reporting that Col. Meir Biderman, commander of the IDF’s 401st Brigade, is in critical condition, after he was injured in a drone attack launched by Hezbollah, targeting the house he was occupying in south Lebanon.
This incident is the latest in a string of attacks launched by Hezbollah that are having massive impacts on the IDF’s attempt to occupy land in south Lebanon, and interfering with Israel’s ethnic cleansing campaign against the Lebanese civilians.
Laith Marouf, a Beirut-based journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that Hezbollah is also destroying Israel’s censorship apparatus and exposing just how weak the Israeli soldiers bringing war to Lebanon are.
Follow Laith Marouf on X, and subscribe to Free Palestine TV
SOURCE LINKS:
20 May 2026 - Iran warns renewed attack by US and Israel could expand conflict beyond region
20 May 2026 - Al Jazeera on X: “Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi says Iran is prepared to destroy more US planes if there is a return to war, citing a US Congressional Research Service report that found that the US lost an estimated 42 aircraft in the war on Iran.”
20 May 2026 - F-15s, F-35, MQ-9 Reaper Drones: US Report Says 42 Aircraft Lost In Iran War
20 May 2026 - MintPress News on X: “Hezbollah Managed To Strike The Commander Of Israel’s 401st Brigade, Critically Injuring Him. The same drone strike inflicted a total of 8 Israeli soldier casualties.”
20 May 2026 - The Cradle on X: “Hezbollah published footage, dated 17 May, showing its fighters targeting and bringing down the Israeli flag at the headquarters of the Israeli army’s 226th Brigade in the town of Bayyada in southern Lebanon.”
20 May 2026 - The Cradle on X: “The commander of the Israeli army’s 401st Armored Brigade and several other Israeli soldiers were wounded in southern Lebanon after a Hezbollah drone struck their position.”
19 May 2026 - MintPress News: Iran’s Loading Of Oil Appears To Indicate That Trump’s Blockade Isn’t Working
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 83: U.S. FAILS TO PRESSURE CHINA ON IRAN + CIA CHIEF MAKES OMINOUS VISIT TO CUBA
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709