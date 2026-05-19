IDF PARALYZED BY FPV DRONES: 80% OF MILITARY ACTIVITY IMPOSSIBLE IN SOUTH LEBANON | Elijah Magnier

A new report from Israel’s public broadcaster KAN found that Hezbollah’s FPV drones are “paralyzing” Israeli forces and disrupting up to 80% of their planned military activity in south Lebanon. This, as Israeli officials grow increasingly frustrated with the cheap little drones that their multi-million-Dollar tanks can’t escape.

Veteran Journalist Elijah Magnier noted that we are reaching a point where the U.S. and Iran are not just negotiating a ceasefire—they are deciding on a post-war order. Lebanon is an incredibly important factor in that discussion, especially as Israel doesn’t want to give up its ethnic cleansing campaign, and support for Hezbollah among the Lebanese people is only continuing to increase.

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