IDF PARALYZED BY FPV DRONES: 80% OF MILITARY ACTIVITY IMPOSSIBLE IN SOUTH LEBANON | Elijah Magnier

A new report from Israel’s public broadcaster KAN found that Hezbollah’s FPV drones are “paralyzing” Israeli forces and disrupting up to 80% of their planned military activity in south Lebanon. This, as Israeli officials grow increasingly frustrated with the cheap little drones that their multi-million-Dollar tanks can’t escape.
Veteran Journalist Elijah Magnier noted that we are reaching a point where the U.S. and Iran are not just negotiating a ceasefire—they are deciding on a post-war order. Lebanon is an incredibly important factor in that discussion, especially as Israel doesn’t want to give up its ethnic cleansing campaign, and support for Hezbollah among the Lebanese people is only continuing to increase.
Follow Elijah Magnier on X, and check out his website
SOURCE LINKS:
18 May 2026 - Trump says he’s called off Iran strike planned for Tuesday at request of Gulf allies
18 May 2026 - Trump Threatens Iran and Then Pulls Back, All in the Same Day
18 May 2026 - NYT: Iran To Hit Gulf Refineries, Shut Bab el-Mandeb If U.S. Resumes War
19 May 2026 - The Cradle on X: “Hezbollah published footage, dated 16 May, showing its fighters targeting an Israeli Merkava tank in the town of Bayyada in southern Lebanon with an attack drone.”
19 May 2026 - Hezbollah drones paralyze up to 80% of Israeli army operations in south Lebanon
19 May 2026 - Drop Site News on X: “Israeli officials are increasingly acknowledging there is no clear military solution to Hezbollah’s expanding drone threat, even as fighting in southern Lebanon continues to intensify despite a renewed ceasefire extension.”
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