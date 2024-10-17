Hamas Leader Killed in Israeli Strike + US Silent on Detained American Journalist w/ Max Blumenthal

The Israeli Military confirmed that it killed Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar in southern Gaza on Thursday, in what reports are describing as an “unplanned operation.” The IDF released a video that appears to show Sinwar’s final moments, in which he threw a stick at the drone filming him, in one final act of defiance.
Max Blumenthal, Editor of The Grayzone, noted that while Netanyahu may be patting himself on the back for killing leaders like Sinwar and Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in the short-term, Israel is lacking strategy in the long-term, as it continues to carry out massacres in the region and further destabilizes itself as a country in the process.
