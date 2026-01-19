GREENLAND OR BUST: Trump Cries ‘Russia! China!’ While Slapping Europe with Tariffs

President Trump is now claiming that because he wasn’t awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025, he no longer feels “an obligation to think purely of Peace,” and will now be focusing on “what is good and proper” for the United States, as he again insists Denmark cannot protect Greenland from Russia or China.

However, Russia and China are noting that they don’t want Greenland. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters: “We urge the US side to stop using the so-called ‘China threat’ as a pretext to pursue selfish gains.”

Meanwhile, Europe is paying the price, with Trump announcing 10% tariffs on eight European countries that oppose a U.S. takeover of Greenland. And while the EU holds around $10 Trillion in U.S. assets… there is no way to hurt the U.S. without hurting Europe even more.

