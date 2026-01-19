GREENLAND OR BUST: Trump Cries ‘Russia! China!’ While Slapping Europe with Tariffs

President Trump is now claiming that because he wasn’t awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025, he no longer feels “an obligation to think purely of Peace,” and will now be focusing on “what is good and proper” for the United States, as he again insists Denmark cannot protect Greenland from Russia or China.
However, Russia and China are noting that they don’t want Greenland. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters: “We urge the US side to stop using the so-called ‘China threat’ as a pretext to pursue selfish gains.”
Meanwhile, Europe is paying the price, with Trump announcing 10% tariffs on eight European countries that oppose a U.S. takeover of Greenland. And while the EU holds around $10 Trillion in U.S. assets… there is no way to hurt the U.S. without hurting Europe even more.
SOURCE LINKS:
19 Jan. 2026 - Trump ties Greenland demands to Nobel Prize in message to Norway leader
19 Jan. 2026 - The exchange of messages between Norway’s prime minister and President Trump
15 Jan. 2026 - Trump met with María Corina Machado, and she presented him with her Nobel Peace Prize
19 Jan. 2026 - Beijing renews call on US against using ‘China threat’ as ‘pretext’ to take over Greenland
19 Jan. 2026 - Trump doubles down on ‘Russian threat’ to Greenland
9 Jan. 2026 - Trump says US needs to ‘own’ Greenland to prevent Russia and China from taking it
18 Jan. 2026 - Europe warns of ‘dangerous downward spiral’ after Trump threatens tariffs over Greenland
19 Jan. 2026 - ‘Weaponizing’ $10 Trillion of US Assets Is Tough Ask for Europe
17 Jan. 2026 - Global AI race makes Greenland’s critical minerals a tempting target
19 Jan. 2026 - Putin offered seat on Trump’s peace council – Kremlin
17 Jan. 2026 - Trump appoints Tony Blair to Gaza ‘Board of Peace’
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 67: CIA Chief Goes to Venezuela + U.S. Military Moves Assets for WAR with Iran
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709