U.S. WILL Take Greenland – Europe Too WEAK To Stop It | George Szamuely

President Trump is making it clear that he wants full control of Greenland, as the question remains whether the U.S. will try to seize the autonomous territory by force, or attempt to work out a deal with the Kingdom of Denmark to purchase it.

Trump claims the U.S. needs ownership of Greenland for its national security, and that Russia or China will move in and take it over, if the U.S. does not.

George Szamuely, a geopolitical analyst and senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute, noted that Trump is more than likely to get what he wants with Greenland, because Denmark and its European allies have no power and no way to stand up to the U.S.

