German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has gone through a range of excuses, after talks between military officials, in which they were discussing how to secretly send Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Kiev for planned attacks on Russia, were intercepted and made public.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that it wasn’t just that they were planning to send the missiles, it’s that they were planning the attacks for Kiev.

While Pistorius has blamed an officer joining the call on an unsecured line, and complained about what he called “Putin’s information war,” it’s not clear yet how much Chancellor Olaf Scholz knew about these talks.

Follow Mark Sleboda on Twitter and Substack