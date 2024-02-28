Some are calling him a hero, some are calling him insane. There’s no doubt that Aaron Bushnell’s decision to light himself on fire and take his own life in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, was extreme. But he made it clear that his goal was to raise awareness about the genocide Israel is committing—fueled by U.S. support—against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Bushnell’s final words were, “I will no longer be complicit in genocide. I’m about to engage in an extreme act of protest, but compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonizers, it’s not extreme at all. This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal. FREE PALESTINE.”

