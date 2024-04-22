FOLLOW THE MONEY: U.S. House Passes $95 BILLION in the Name of Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan
Members of Congress are celebrating, and waving tiny Ukrainian flags after the House passed around $95 Billion in foreign aid that includes around $60 Billion in Ukraine-related funding. But that money won't change the inevitable outcome of Washington's proxy war against Russia. It will only prolong the suffering for the Ukrainian people, as the U.S. continues to prop up the Kiev regime.
The House also passed a new round of military aid for Israel, serving as a reminder that no matter what the Biden Admin claims when they say they want to see less Palestinians killed, they continue to find ways to help their closet ally carry on with its genocide in Gaza.
