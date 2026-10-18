Europe BURNS as Riots SPREAD + U.S. RESUMES Support for Kiev

Cities across France have been devastated, as nationwide protests increased over the weekend, with riots soaring as demonstrators decried the rising cost of living. The destruction included the bell tower of the 143-year-old city hall in the French city of Limoges, which collapsed after the building was set on fire.



Meanwhile, Zelensky says the Trump Admin has resumed U.S. intelligence sharing with Ukraine, and Kiev is pursuing more war against Russia…

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