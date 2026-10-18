Europe BURNS as Riots SPREAD + U.S. RESUMES Support for Kiev

Cities across France have been devastated, as nationwide protests increased over the weekend, with riots soaring as demonstrators decried the rising cost of living. The destruction included the bell tower of the 143-year-old city hall in the French city of Limoges, which collapsed after the building was set on fire.
Meanwhile, Zelensky says the Trump Admin has resumed U.S. intelligence sharing with Ukraine, and Kiev is pursuing more war against Russia…
SOURCE LINKS:
18 Oct. 2026 - Bessent on Ukraine: When Zelensky asks for Patriots, the European members of NATO — they have plenty of Patriots
18 Oct. 2026 - Bessent on Russia: The Europeans are financing the Russian war machine. The U.S. imports $4 billion of Russian products; $1.8 billion of that is fertilizer. The Europeans import more than ten times that.
17 Oct. 2026 - French city hall goes up in flames amid nationwide unrest (VIDEOS)
18 Oct. 2026 - Arrests over France protests rise to 2,000, with whole streets in Paris ‘devastated’
18 Oct. 2026 - Protesters clash with police in downtown Milan
17 Oct. 2026 - NYT: U.S. Floats Another Lifeline to Russia: Allowing It to Sell More Gas to Europe
18 Oct. 2026 - Zelensky on U.S. Intelligence sharing: “It was blocked for a period of time, and then it was unblocked by the American side.”
17 Oct. 2026 - Zelensky says Musk-owned satellite system still restricted in Ukraine
18 Oct. 2026 - Ukraine in ‘final manifestations of agony’ – Kremlin
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