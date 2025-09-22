European politicians seem to be more eager than ever for direct war with Russia, as Finland’s president says security guarantees would compel Europe to fight Russia if Moscow launched military action against Ukraine again in the future, and the President of the Czech Republic says NATO must be ready to shoot down Russian jets in response to alleged airspace violations.

Glenn Diesen, a geopolitical analyst and professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway, noted that while adhering to Washington’s demands, Europe is increasing its reliance on the U.S. and isolating itself from the rest of the world, and the long-term consequences will be dire for the continent.

