EU Pledges BILLIONS for HTS Gov't in Syria, Despite Ongoing ATTACKS on Minorities | Dan Kovalik

The European Union is leading the charge to fund the government of former Al-Qaeada leader and current interim President Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, despite the rampant attacks his “security forces” (aka death squads) carried out, killing thousands of Alawites, Christians and other minorities in recent weeks.
Dan Kovalik, a Human rights lawyer, professor and author, noted that as the new government in Damascus continues to do the bidding of the U.S., Israel, Turkey, etc. by bombing Lebanon in a fight with Hezbollah or ignoring the growing Israeli occupation of Syria… then the civilians and minorities will continue to pay the price.
SOURCE LINKS:
13 March 2025 - Syrian leader signs constitution that puts the country under an Islamist group’s rule for 5 years
8 March 2025 - Over 340 civilians killed by Syrian government-linked gunmen - report
16 March 2025 - Syria's new rulers seek aid boost at EU conference
17 March 2025 - ‘Hope in Syria is really hanging by a thread’: EU pledges more aid despite violence
12 March 2025 - Yemen reimposes Red Sea blockade on Israeli shipping as Gaza truce deal falters
17 March 2025 - Trump on Truth Social: “Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible.”
16 March 2025 - Ann Coulter on X: “Why did we have to do this? Is it part of our constitution that we must be bombing someone at all times?”
