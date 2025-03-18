EU Pledges BILLIONS for HTS Gov't in Syria, Despite Ongoing ATTACKS on Minorities | Dan Kovalik

The European Union is leading the charge to fund the government of former Al-Qaeada leader and current interim President Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, despite the rampant attacks his “security forces” (aka death squads) carried out, killing thousands of Alawites, Christians and other minorities in recent weeks.

Dan Kovalik, a Human rights lawyer, professor and author, noted that as the new government in Damascus continues to do the bidding of the U.S., Israel, Turkey, etc. by bombing Lebanon in a fight with Hezbollah or ignoring the growing Israeli occupation of Syria… then the civilians and minorities will continue to pay the price.

