EU Pledges BILLIONS for HTS Gov't in Syria, Despite Ongoing ATTACKS on Minorities | Dan Kovalik

Rachel Blevins
and
Daniel Kovalik
Mar 18, 2025
The European Union is leading the charge to fund the government of former Al-Qaeada leader and current interim President Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, despite the rampant attacks his “security forces” (aka death squads) carried out, killing thousands of Alawites, Christians and other minorities in recent weeks.

Dan Kovalik, a Human rights lawyer, professor and author, noted that as the new government in Damascus continues to do the bidding of the U.S., Israel, Turkey, etc. by bombing Lebanon in a fight with Hezbollah or ignoring the growing Israeli occupation of Syria… then the civilians and minorities will continue to pay the price.

Follow Dan Kovalik on X, and check out his book The Case for Palestine: Why It Matters and Why You Should Care

SOURCE LINKS:

