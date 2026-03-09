GULF STATES PANIC AS IRAN REFUSES TO END THE WAR, ELECTS NEW LEADER | Sharmine Narwani

We are just over one week into the latest phase of the U.S. and Israel’s war on Iran, and Tehran is following through on its promise to make the global economy feel the pain of this war. With the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed, around 20% of global oil traffic has come to a screeching halt and Gulf states are being forced to cut production as they run out of storage.

Sharmine Narwani, a journalist and columnist at The Cradle, noted that decades of being targeted and attacked by the U.S. put Iran in a position where it was forced to prepare for this war.

And it is prepared for a prolonged war, as Tehran’s Assembly of Experts has elected Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a veteran of the Iran-Iraq War, as their new leader. A reminder that Iran is still standing, strong and united.

