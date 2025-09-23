Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

EMPIRE IN DECLINE: US Desperate as China, Russia Show ECONOMIC, MILITARY MIGHT | Danny Haiphong

Rachel Blevins
Sep 23, 2025
Transcript

Global tensions continue to rise, as the Trump Admin supports more endless war, with the U.S. continuing the proxy war against Russia, supporting genocide in Palestine, planning for war against Iran and China, and also apparently plotting regime change in Venezuela and a return to Afghanistan.

But while a slew of countries have announced that they are moving to recognize a Palestinian State, they are doing so by condemning Hamas and supporting an unrealistic two-state solution that the U.S. continues to stand against.

Journalist and Geopolitical Analyst Danny Haiphong noted that the aggression we are seeing from the U.S. right now is indicative of an empire in decline, and Washington can’t see past its goals of control and domination to realize why so many countries are attracted to the SCO and BRICS alliances, and the partnerships they offer.

Follow Danny Haiphong on X, and check out his channel on YouTube

SOURCE LINKS:

