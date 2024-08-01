While it's not unusual for the U.S. Government to claim it has "serious concerns" about the legitimacy of an election in Venezuela (especially when the results are in favor of the president they tried to overthrow in an unsuccessful coup attempt in 2020), perhaps no one has been louder or more obnoxious this time around than Elon Musk.

Sarah Bils, Co-Founder of DD Geopolitics, noted that Musk is trying so hard to influence public opinion that he doesn’t seem care about the facts, and has even been "Community noted" on his own platform for posting old videos and claiming they were evidence of election fraud in Venezuela.

As Musk once Tweeted, in reference to the 2019 U.S.-backed coup in Bolivia: "We will Coup whoever we want! Deal with it." — and it appears he still thinks that's the case.

Follow Sarah Bils on X and check out DD Geopolitics