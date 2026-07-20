US Economy in ‘VERY DANGEROUS’ Place as Emergency Oil Reserves Hit 43-YEAR LOW | Prof. Richard Wolff

Oil prices continue to rise for a second straight week, as President Trump vowed more strikes against Iran after at least two American soldiers were killed by retaliatory Iranian strikes on U.S. Military bases in Jordan. This, as U.S. strategic petroleum reserves hits their lowest levels since 1983.

Prof. Richard Wolff, an American Economist and founder of Democracy at Work, noted that while the Trump Admin has relied on the U.S. emergency reserves to steady the oil market thus far, time is running out and the U.S. economy is in a “VERY DANGEROUS” place, as the war against Iran continues, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, and all signs point to further escalation…

Follow Prof. Wolff on X, and check out his latest book ‘Understanding Capitalism’

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