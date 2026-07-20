US Economy in ‘VERY DANGEROUS’ Place as Emergency Oil Reserves Hit 43-YEAR LOW | Prof. Richard Wolff

Oil prices continue to rise for a second straight week, as President Trump vowed more strikes against Iran after at least two American soldiers were killed by retaliatory Iranian strikes on U.S. Military bases in Jordan. This, as U.S. strategic petroleum reserves hits their lowest levels since 1983.
Prof. Richard Wolff, an American Economist and founder of Democracy at Work, noted that while the Trump Admin has relied on the U.S. emergency reserves to steady the oil market thus far, time is running out and the U.S. economy is in a “VERY DANGEROUS” place, as the war against Iran continues, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, and all signs point to further escalation…
Follow Prof. Wolff on X, and check out his latest book ‘Understanding Capitalism’
SOURCE LINKS:
20 July 2026 - Oil prices rise after Trump says Iran will pay for killing U.S. service members
20 July 2026 - Gas prices hit $4 again after oil soars more than 15% in a week
20 July 2026 - Expansion of US strikes on Iran leads to more retaliation across the Gulf
18 July 2026 - U.S. Emergency Oil Reserve Hits Lowest Levels Since 1983: Why It Matters
17 July 2026 - US strikes target 5 bridges, multiple cities across southern Iran
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 91: RETURN TO WAR: USS Lincoln Enters Gulf of Oman as US Warships Threaten Iran
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709