Drone from Yemen STRIKES Israel + Italy Sends WARSHIP to Guard Gaza Flotilla | Laith Marouf

Nearly two dozen people were reported wounded after a drone from Yemen struck the southern Israeli city of Eilat on Wednesday, as Ansar Allah continues its attacks in support of Palestine.

This, as the Italian Navy confirmed that is it sending a warship to accompany the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, which has been targeted by Israel with drone attacks and communication interference.

Laith Marouf, Journalist and Executive Director of Free Palestine TV, noted that Israel wants the world to see it is committing genocide in Gaza, and violating international law in numerous way across the region, because it is all a part of its pattern of psychological warfare.

