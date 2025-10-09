The US is SCREWED if There is DIRECT WAR with Russia – Lt. Col. Daniel Davis

**NOTE: This interview was recorded before Hamas agreed to the ceasefire plan proposed by Trump for Gaza

With the Noble Peace Price announcement right around the corner, President Trump is gunning for “peace” in Gaza, at least temporarily. But he keeps dropping the ball on the war in Ukraine, and the progress the U.S. has made in talks with Russia. And despite warnings from Russian President Putin, Trump is still saying he’s considering sending long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles for Ukraine.

Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, a U.S. Combat Veteran and National Security Analyst, noted that Washington continues to provoke Moscow, despite the fact that the U.S. “would be screwed” if it was in a direct war with Russia, given that NATO’s military production capabilities are nowhere near what Russia has been able to achieve.

