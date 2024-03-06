Israel isn’t the only one being sued for violating the Genocide Convention… Nicaragua has filed a case at the International Court of Justice against Germany for providing support to Israel as it commits genocide against the Palestinians.

Prof. Francis Boyle, a human rights lawyer who represented Bosnia in a genocide case at the ICJ and won two orders in their favor, noted that this could end up being a landmark case that could be used against other countries that have aided Israel… such as the United States.

All of this comes as Kamala Harris met with Benny Gantz and emphasized the need for “a credible and implementable humanitarian plan” before Israel proceeds with a ground invasion of Rafah. In other words, the Biden Admin appears to be giving the green light to its ally to carry out yet another massacre in Gaza, despite countless international warnings of the humanitarian catastrophe it will cause for the Palestinians.