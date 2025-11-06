Millions DEAD for One Man's GREED: Col. Larry Wilkerson on Dick Cheney's Legacy

Dick Cheney was a heartless war criminal and a greedy war profiteer whose thirst for power led him to champion horrific wars that left millions of innocent civilians dead across the Middle East. His brand of evil knew no remorse, and that remained the case up until his death on Monday, at the age of 84.

Col. Larry Wilkerson, former Chief of Staff for Secretary of State Colin Powell, reflected on his time in the Bush Admin, where he noted that Cheney ran U.S. foreign policy and left a legacy of death and destruction that made himself rich, while millions paid the price with their lives.

With the U.S. Congress now backing a $1 TRILLION defense budget, maintaining a U.S. military presence in the Middle East, and waging wars around the world… it’s a reminder that Dick Cheney’s legacy lives on in the worst of Washington.

