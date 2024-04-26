Democrats, Republicans Claim 'Free Speech' Doesn't Apply When Americans Criticize Israel
In response to pro-Palestinian protests spreading to university campuses across the country, both Democrats and Republicans have joined in on calling for a harsh crackdown by police, and demonizing the students and faculty involved in the demonstrations.
It's a reminder that there is no "Free Speech" party when Americans criticize Israel. The U.S. Establishment is working overtime to try to figure out how to stop the masses from calling for an end to U.S. support for Israel's genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza. But the more they try to suppress movement, the more it grows...
SOURCE LINKS:
25 April 2024: A look at the Gaza war protests that have emerged on US college campuses
25 April 2024: Students are protesting the war in Gaza; what do they want their colleges to do?
25 April 2024: Evidence of torture as nearly 400 bodies found in Gaza mass graves
24 April 2024: Netanyahu condemns ‘antisemitic mobs’ on US college campuses
25 April 2024: Gaza Strip getting closer to famine as people starving to death, UN warns
22 April 2024: Biden condemns ‘antisemitic protests’ and ‘those who don’t understand what’s going on with the Palestinians’