In response to pro-Palestinian protests spreading to university campuses across the country, both Democrats and Republicans have joined in on calling for a harsh crackdown by police, and demonizing the students and faculty involved in the demonstrations.

It's a reminder that there is no "Free Speech" party when Americans criticize Israel. The U.S. Establishment is working overtime to try to figure out how to stop the masses from calling for an end to U.S. support for Israel's genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza. But the more they try to suppress movement, the more it grows...

SOURCE LINKS: