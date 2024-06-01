The Defense chiefs from the U.S. and China came face-to-face for the first time in two years this week, on the sidelines of a summit in Singapore, where U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin complained about Chinese military activities in the South China Sea, and Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun warned the U.S. to stay out of Beijing's internal affairs.

Journalist and Geopolitical Analyst KJ Noh noted that while in-person communication is a step in the right direction, it shouldn't take away from the fact that the U.S. continues to stoke tensions with China, especially in Taiwan, where a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers sent a delegation this week...