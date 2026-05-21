USS NIMITZ ENTERS CARIBBEAN AS U.S. ESCALATES REGIME CHANGE EFFORTS IN CUBA | Chris Helali

The Trump Admin has made no secret about the fact that it wants "regime change" in Cuba, which the U.S. Establishment has been trying to achieve for decades.



In addition to federal prosecutors announcing criminal charges against former Cuban President Raúl Castro for the 1996 downing of two planes flown by Miami-based, CIA-linked exiles, the USS Nimitz and its escort warships just arrived in the Caribbean.



Chris Helali, a journalist, geopolitical analyst and co-host of DD Geopolitics, noted that while the U.S. using illegal means to try to strangle the Cuban people and their economy is nothing new, Cuba has spent decades resisting U.S. Hegemony. They are now facing one of their toughest test yet, against a Trump Admin that is getting increasingly desperate amid the failed war against Iran.



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