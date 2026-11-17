Significant damage was reported to the Kerch Bridge connecting Crimea to the rest of Russia, after Kiev + NATO carried out a second day of missile and drone attacks. The European aerospace company Destinus bragged on social media about the use of their RUTA cruise missiles in the attack.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that this is “a direct NATO attack on Russia,” and the alliance has spent weeks preparing to not only bomb the Crimean bridge, but to suppress Russian air defenses in the region.

Sleboda emphasized that this is a “symbolic” attack, with no military value, meant to embarrass President Putin ahead of his meeting with Trump and Xi this week. It also opens the door for Russia to retaliate in a major war…



Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack, and support his work on Boosty

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