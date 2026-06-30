The West is going above and beyond to amplify Kiev’s increased drone attacks on Crimea, as if their assaults on petrol stations are bringing both the peninsula and Russia as a whole, to its knees. But what they’re not acknowledging is the impact Russian drone attacks are having across Ukraine.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while the tourist season has been canceled in Crimea this year, the NATO-Ukraine attacks on Russian civilians are nothing new, and they are not breaking Russia’s resolve to win this war:

“Russia has made quite clear they’re not interested in talks anymore. They are focused on a military victory, and the military victory doesn’t end at Konstantinovka and Liman this summer. It doesn’t end at Slavyansk and Kramatorsk by the end of the winter. It doesn’t end in Zaporozhye or the Dnieper River next year. It doesn’t even end in Kiev. It ends on the Polish border, and it may not even end even then.”

Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack, and support his work on Boosty

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