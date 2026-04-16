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Rachel Blevins

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Col. Wilkerson: IRAN + CHINA SHOW THEY CONTROL THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ – TRUMP SCARED TO CHALLENGE XI

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Rachel Blevins
Apr 16, 2026

China is decrying the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports, calling it “dangerous and irresponsible.” But while President Trump has made his threats to the Strait of Hormuz clear, traffic is still continuing in many ways, as Iran and China refuse to back down.

Col. Larry Wilkerson, former Chief of Staff to the U.S. Secretary of State, said he dares Trump to directly challenge Xi Jinping, because “Xi will show Trump the flat-side of his hand” in a confrontation. He also noted that Iran’s next tier of attacks — reportedly using Chinese satellite technology — threaten to put “the globe in a recession by June, and in a depression by August,” with the targeting of key resources and facilities across the Persian Gulf region.

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