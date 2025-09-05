Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Col. Macgregor: US Carrying out PROVOCATIVE B-2 Bomber Exercises Near Russia. Moscow Losing Patience.

Sep 05, 2025
President Trump is now claiming the U.S. has “lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China” in response to this week’s historic gathering of leaders from the Global South in China. But beyond the theatrics, the U.S. continues to play a vital role in the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine.

Ret. U.S. Army Col. Douglas Macgregor noted that while it’s not uncommon for the U.S. to carry out reconnaissance flights near the Russian border, we’ve recently seen increased activity from NATO near Russia’s Kola Peninsula with “the introduction of B-2 bombers in the mix, which is very provocative.”

Check out the inaugural edition of ‘The National Conversation with Col. Macgregor,’ on Oct. 4, 2025, in Dallas

Follow Col. Macgregor on X

