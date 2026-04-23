Col. Macgregor: U.S. MAY ATTACK IRAN THIS WEEKEND

Washington continues to escalate tensions with Tehran, attempting to enforce its blockade on Iranian ports. This, as a third U.S. aircraft carrier, more warships and thousands of additional troops are heading toward the Middle East.

Ret. U.S. Army Col. Douglas Macgregor said he’s being told that the next U.S. attack on Iran could happen as early as this weekend. But he noted that it won’t have the desired effect or achieve any meaningful military goals, and will only make the situation even worse for the global economy as Iran follows through on its promise to retaliate across the region.

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