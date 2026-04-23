Col. Macgregor: U.S. MAY ATTACK IRAN THIS WEEKEND

Washington continues to escalate tensions with Tehran, attempting to enforce its blockade on Iranian ports. This, as a third U.S. aircraft carrier, more warships and thousands of additional troops are heading toward the Middle East.
Ret. U.S. Army Col. Douglas Macgregor said he’s being told that the next U.S. attack on Iran could happen as early as this weekend. But he noted that it won’t have the desired effect or achieve any meaningful military goals, and will only make the situation even worse for the global economy as Iran follows through on its promise to retaliate across the region.
SOURCE LINKS:
23 April 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be (Their naval ships are ALL, 159 of them, at the bottom of the sea!), that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation.”
22 April 2026 - Iran attacks ships in Strait of Hormuz as thousands more U.S. forces head for Middle East
22 April 2026 - Is a ‘Surprise Strike’ on the Way as Trump Sends More Troops to Iran?
23 April 2026 - WarMonitor on X: “There is currently more cargo flights headed towards the Middle East then there was in the previous build up before operation epic fury on February the 28th”
22 April 2026 - Pakistan officials blame US blockade, not Iran divisions, for stalled talks
23 April 2026 - U.S. forces boarded and seized a sanctioned, stateless oil tanker carrying Iranian oil in the Indian Ocean
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