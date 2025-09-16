Col. Larry Wilkerson: Iran War Would Be DEATH KNELL for Israel + UNRAVELLING of US Empire

Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza. And a UN commission of inquiry is now admitting: “it is clear that there is an intent to destroy the Palestinians in Gaza through acts that meet the criteria set forth in the Genocide Convention.”

But Gaza isn’t the only territory where Israel is pursuing death and destruction, and the U.S. is providing direct support.

Col. Larry Wilkerson, former Chief of Staff to the U.S. Secretary of State, noted that Israel and the U.S. aren’t finished with their war with Iran, and we could see the next phase before Christmas. But he warned that war with Iran would be “the unravelling of the U.S. Empire and the death knell for a Jewish State in the Levant.”

