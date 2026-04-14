CHINESE TANKER CROSSES STRAIT OF HORMUZ AS U.S. BLOCKADE THREATS FAIL | Prof. Mostafa Khoshcheshm

The U.S.-sanctioned Chinese tanker “Rich Starry,” transporting 250,000 barrels of methanol from the UAE, became the first ship to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, despite the threatened U.S. blockade. A test of whether the U.S. Navy can and will attempt to impede traffic, and target other nations directly, as part of its war on Iran.

Iranian Prof. Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm noted that the U.S. showed the world it’s not serious about peace talks with its performance in Pakistan over the weekend, and it’s still showing that it can’t accomplish a single arbitrary goal in this war, as Trump’s aims seem to change on a daily basis.

Follow Prof. Khoshcheshm on X

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