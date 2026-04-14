CHINESE TANKER CROSSES STRAIT OF HORMUZ AS U.S. BLOCKADE THREATS FAIL | Prof. Mostafa Khoshcheshm

The U.S.-sanctioned Chinese tanker “Rich Starry,” transporting 250,000 barrels of methanol from the UAE, became the first ship to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, despite the threatened U.S. blockade. A test of whether the U.S. Navy can and will attempt to impede traffic, and target other nations directly, as part of its war on Iran.
Iranian Prof. Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm noted that the U.S. showed the world it’s not serious about peace talks with its performance in Pakistan over the weekend, and it’s still showing that it can’t accomplish a single arbitrary goal in this war, as Trump’s aims seem to change on a daily basis.
SOURCE LINKS:
14 April 2026 - Clash Report on X: “A U.S.-sanctioned Chinese tanker passed through the Strait of Hormuz despite the U.S. blockade, according to shipping data. The vessel, Rich Starry, carrying about 250,000 barrels of methanol, is the first known tanker to exit the Gulf since the blockade began.”
14 April 2026 - Al Jazeera on X: “At least three vessels, including two US-sanctioned tankers, have entered the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz on the first full day of the US blockade on ships calling at Iranian ports, according to shipping data.”
12 April 2026 - Twenty-one hours of back and forth leave US and Iran far apart
13 April 2026 - Netanyahu Reveals Trump Reports to Him Every Day on Iran
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