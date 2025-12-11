China Would DESTROY U.S. in War Over Taiwan, Trump's National Security Strategy a FANTASY | KJ Noh

Reports say that the Pentagon conducted an assessment of how the U.S. would fare in a potential war with China over Taiwan… and the results were NOT good for Washington, in every aspect of a potential confrontation.

KJ Noh, a geopolitical analyst and Co-Host of ‘The China Report’ on Breakthrough News, noted that while the Neocons in Washington are using this report as a fundraising effort for the Military Industrial Complex, the Trump Admin’s own National Security Strategy is a reminder that the top priority continues to be the fight for U.S. primacy. This time, instead of burden-sharing, it’s burden-shifting with plans for more proxy wars.



Follow KJ Noh on The China Report, and check out his new book, 'KILLING DEMOCRACY: Western Imperialism's Legacy of Regime Change and Media Manipulation'

