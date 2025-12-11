China Would DESTROY U.S. in War Over Taiwan, Trump's National Security Strategy a FANTASY | KJ Noh

Reports say that the Pentagon conducted an assessment of how the U.S. would fare in a potential war with China over Taiwan… and the results were NOT good for Washington, in every aspect of a potential confrontation.
KJ Noh, a geopolitical analyst and Co-Host of ‘The China Report’ on Breakthrough News, noted that while the Neocons in Washington are using this report as a fundraising effort for the Military Industrial Complex, the Trump Admin’s own National Security Strategy is a reminder that the top priority continues to be the fight for U.S. primacy. This time, instead of burden-sharing, it’s burden-shifting with plans for more proxy wars.
8 Dec. 2025 - KJ Noh: How to Read the New National Security Strategy Document
8 Dec. 2025 - Elbridge Colby on X: “The U.S. is ready to assist allies that do more to strengthen their own militaries. As the NSS states, ‘The U.S. will stand ready to help— potentially through more favorable treatment on commercial matters, technology sharing, and defense procurement—those counties that willingly take more responsibility for security in their neighborhoods.’”
10 Dec. 2025 - China would destroy US military in fight over Taiwan, top secret document warns
8 Dec. 2025 - NYT: OVERMATCHED: Why the U.S. Military Needs to Reinvent Itself
7 Dec. 2025 - Japan frustrated at Trump administration’s silence over row with China
