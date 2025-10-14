U.S. Aims to STRANGLE China, REGIME CHANGE Venezuela, and ATTACK Iran | Brian Berletic

The Trump Admin may be declaring that “the war is over” in Gaza, but it’s pursuing conflict all around the world by attempting to isolate Iran in preparation for a wider war, pursuing the start of another regime change attempt in Venezuela, and increasing tensions with Russia and China.
Brian Berletic, a geopolitical analyst and Host of The New Atlas, noted that none of this should come as a surprise, as decades of policy papers from DC think tanks have paved the way for the U.S. aggression we are seeing now, as Washington continues its quest to maintain its hegemonic status, waging war against the key pillars of the multipolar world.
Follow Brian Berletic on X, and check out The New Atlas
SOURCE LINKS:
13 Oct. 2025 - Israeli hostages freed, hundreds of Palestinians released, as Trump hails ‘historic dawn’
13 Oct. 2025 - After hostages and prisoners are freed, complex issues remain for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
12 Oct. 2025 - ‘Israel Doesn’t Want War’ Iran says Russia relayed Netanyahu’s message; raises doubts over Gaza ceasefire
11 Oct. 2025 - AP Analysis: Iran is out in the cold as the Mideast unites in support of the Gaza ceasefire
9 Oct. 2025 - Brian Berletic on X: “As I warned days after the Oct 7, 2023 Hamas military operation, it was designed to precipitate a destructive war on Gaza and create a permissive environment regionally for direct war with Iran - and that is exactly what happened.”
12 Oct. 2025 - Trump’s 100% tariff threat sparks defiance from Beijing
11 Oct. 2025 - US intel guided Ukraine’s strikes on Russian energy sites
11 Oct. 2025 - Nobel Prize winner Machado says Venezuela is in ‘chaos’ under current regime
12 Oct. 2025 - Trump Has a Different Plan to Oust Maduro This Time Around
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 55: ‘The War is Over’ Trump’s Smoke Screen for War with Iran
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709