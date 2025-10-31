CHINA HOLDS THE CARDS: U.S. Can’t Handle a Trade War, Let Alone a Real One | Carl Zha

While President Trump may be raving about his in-person meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, one thing is clear: after months of chaotic policy changes and tariff announcements, the U.S. is virtually right back to where it was before Trump started this firestorm earlier this year.
Carl Zha, a geopolitical analyst and Host of the Silk & Steel Podcast, noted that the losers in this case are the businesses that are struggling to keep up with Trump’s policy of the moment, and that while it’s more apparent than ever that “China holds the cards,” Trump is also reinforcing his new nickname: “TACO: Trump Always Chickens Out.”
