PIVOT TO CHINA: Beijing Hits RECORD Trade Surplus... And It's Just The Beginning | Carl Zha

China saw a record trade surplus of $1.19 Trillion in 2025, a 20 percent increase from 2024. This, despite a year of pressure from the Trump Admin aimed at trying to contain Chinese factories with tariffs that reduced China’s trade surplus with the U.S. by 22 percent.
Carl Zha, a geopolitical analyst and Host of the Silk & Steel Podcast, noted that Trump’s erratic trade policies are helping the world wake up to the reality that Beijing is a much more stable trading partner… especially as the U.S. is now hitting European countries with 10% tariffs for opposing Trump’s plan for a takeover of Greenland.
