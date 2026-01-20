PIVOT TO CHINA: Beijing Hits RECORD Trade Surplus... And It's Just The Beginning | Carl Zha

China saw a record trade surplus of $1.19 Trillion in 2025, a 20 percent increase from 2024. This, despite a year of pressure from the Trump Admin aimed at trying to contain Chinese factories with tariffs that reduced China’s trade surplus with the U.S. by 22 percent.

Carl Zha, a geopolitical analyst and Host of the Silk & Steel Podcast, noted that Trump’s erratic trade policies are helping the world wake up to the reality that Beijing is a much more stable trading partner… especially as the U.S. is now hitting European countries with 10% tariffs for opposing Trump’s plan for a takeover of Greenland.

Follow Carl Zha on X, and check out the Silk & Steel Podcast on YouTube

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 67: CIA Chief Goes to Venezuela + U.S. Military Moves Assets for WAR with Iran

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709