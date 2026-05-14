XI WARNS TRUMP ON TAIWAN: DON’T PROVOKE A CRISIS IN EAST ASIA | Patrick Henningsen

President Trump is in Beijing for a highly anticipated summit, and according to Chinese media, he was warned by President Xi Jinping NOT to mess with Taiwan, and that U.S. interference China’s internal affairs would cause “clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy.”

Patrick Henningsen, a journalist, geopolitical analyst and host of the Sunday Wire, noted that this visit is largely a “photo-op,” but also a reminder to Washington that the U.S. is in an increasingly weak position on the global stage, amid its ongoing illegal war against Iran.



Follow Patrick Henningsen on X, and check out his page on Substack

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