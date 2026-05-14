XI WARNS TRUMP ON TAIWAN: DON’T PROVOKE A CRISIS IN EAST ASIA | Patrick Henningsen

President Trump is in Beijing for a highly anticipated summit, and according to Chinese media, he was warned by President Xi Jinping NOT to mess with Taiwan, and that U.S. interference China’s internal affairs would cause “clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy.”
Patrick Henningsen, a journalist, geopolitical analyst and host of the Sunday Wire, noted that this visit is largely a “photo-op,” but also a reminder to Washington that the U.S. is in an increasingly weak position on the global stage, amid its ongoing illegal war against Iran.
Follow Patrick Henningsen on X, and check out his page on Substack
SOURCE LINKS:
14 May 2026 - China’s Xi warns Trump over Taiwan at high-stakes Beijing summit
14 May 2026 - Rubio: U.S. Policy on Taiwan Is Unchanged
14 May 2026 - Trump & Xi agree Strait of Hormuz must remain open
14 May 2026 - These top U.S. CEOs, worth nearly $1 trillion combined, are accompanying Trump to China
14 May 2026 - Iran says it’s ready to repel new U.S. attack with peace talks stalled as Trump in China for state visit
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