80 Years After WWII Victory, U.S. Remains on China's Doorstep | KJ Noh

Chinese President Xi Jinping was joined by more than two dozen world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, to watch China's military parade commemorating the end of WWII and Victory over Japan.

This, after Xi hosted the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit, which saw leaders across the Global South gather to emphasize the message of security and sovereignty, amid soaring tensions with the U.S.

KJ Noh, a geopolitical analyst and Co-Host of ‘The China Report’ on Breakthrough News, noted that while Beijing commemorates the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII and recognizes the extraordinary price paid by the Chinese people to secure a free world, they are also aware that the U.S. is now on China’s doorstop, exerting heavy influence in the surrounding countries and islands that were once captured by Japan.

