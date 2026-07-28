U.S. DESPERATE as China Controls RARE EARTH Supply, OIL Market | Carl Zha

President Trump is now claiming he has paused strikes on Iran because he wants to give negotiations a chance (again), not because the U.S. is running critically low on interceptor missiles and unable to replenish its stockpiles.

Carl Zha, a geopolitical analyst and Host of the Silk & Steel Podcast, noted that the shortages the U.S. is facing won’t go away anytime soon, as China is standing firm on its export controls and refusing to give the U.S. Military access to the refined rare earth magnets it desperately needs to continue its endless wars.

Follow Carl Zha on X, and check out the Silk & Steel Podcast on YouTube

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