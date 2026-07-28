U.S. DESPERATE as China Controls RARE EARTH Supply, OIL Market | Carl Zha

President Trump is now claiming he has paused strikes on Iran because he wants to give negotiations a chance (again), not because the U.S. is running critically low on interceptor missiles and unable to replenish its stockpiles.
Carl Zha, a geopolitical analyst and Host of the Silk & Steel Podcast, noted that the shortages the U.S. is facing won’t go away anytime soon, as China is standing firm on its export controls and refusing to give the U.S. Military access to the refined rare earth magnets it desperately needs to continue its endless wars.
Follow Carl Zha on X, and check out the Silk & Steel Podcast on YouTube
SOURCE LINKS:
27 July 2026 - Trump to Axios: I’m ready for ‘strong military action’ if Iran talks fail
25 July 2026 - NYT: Trump Holds Off on Major Escalation Against Iran as Advisers Raise Concerns
26 July 2026 - Waltz blames Biden for depleted stockpiles, but says US military has ‘everything that it needs’
23 July 2026 - Trump imposes new global tariffs, drawing protests from trading partners
26 July 2026 - A forced-labor crackdown or an end-run around Congress? Dissecting Trump’s new tariffs
27 July 2026 - China Says US Pledged to Cap Replacement Tariffs at 20%
24 July 2026 - China Wields Its Rare-Earths Leverage Over Europe With Export Controls
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