China Promotes FREE TRADE as Trump Pursues 3-Front WAR for US Hegemony | Danny Haiphong

While the Trump Administration is escalating tensions with Beijing through a soaring trade war, Chinese President Xi Jinping is on a tour of Southeast Asia, where he’s promoting free trade, and presenting China as a source of “stability and certainty,” at a time when the U.S. is the opposite.
Journalist and Geopolitical Analyst Danny Haiphong noted that the U.S. is actively engaged in a three-front proxy war against China, Russia and Iran, and that while Washington is trying to preserve U.S. hegemony, it’s also worried about other nations choosing to work with China and furthering the rise of the multipolar world.
SOURCE LINKS:
14 April 2025 - Trump’s Dilemma: A Trade War That Threatens Every Other Negotiation With China
13 April 2025 - Hegseth on countering China: ‘We’ve been sort of asleep at the wheel’
3 March 2025 - Beijing sees red over Marco Rubio’s comments on Taiwan and tariffs
16 April 2025 - Xi makes a case for free trade, presenting China as a source of ‘stability and certainty’
16 April 2025 - Here’s what the U.S. imports from China and what could get pricier with tariffs
15 April 2025 - Trump envoy demands Iran eliminate nuclear programme in apparent U-turn
14 April 2025 - U.S. Strikes Spur Plans for Yemeni Ground War Against Houthis
