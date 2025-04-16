Playback speed
China Promotes FREE TRADE as Trump Pursues 3-Front WAR for US Hegemony | Danny Haiphong

Rachel Blevins
and
Danny Haiphong
Apr 16, 2025
Transcript

While the Trump Administration is escalating tensions with Beijing through a soaring trade war, Chinese President Xi Jinping is on a tour of Southeast Asia, where he’s promoting free trade, and presenting China as a source of “stability and certainty,” at a time when the U.S. is the opposite.

Journalist and Geopolitical Analyst Danny Haiphong noted that the U.S. is actively engaged in a three-front proxy war against China, Russia and Iran, and that while Washington is trying to preserve U.S. hegemony, it’s also worried about other nations choosing to work with China and furthering the rise of the multipolar world.

Follow Danny Haiphong on X, and check out his channel on YouTube

SOURCE LINKS:

