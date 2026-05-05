CHINA REFUSES U.S. DEMANDS + IRANIAN FM GOES TO BEIJING | Dr. Setareh Sadeqi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is on his way to Beijing for bilateral, regional and international talks with his Chinese counterpart. His trip comes as China’s Commerce Ministry has told its independent refineries to disregard U.S. sanctions over their purchases of Iranian crude oil.

Dr. Setareh Sadeqi, of the University of Tehran, noted that Iran and China both understand the importance of this existential fight against U.S. imperialism. She also emphasized that the war is moving into a new phase, and that Iran has prepared its strategic response to the countless U.S. and Israeli violations of the so-called “ceasefire.”

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