CHINA REFUSES U.S. DEMANDS + IRANIAN FM GOES TO BEIJING | Dr. Setareh Sadeqi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is on his way to Beijing for bilateral, regional and international talks with his Chinese counterpart. His trip comes as China’s Commerce Ministry has told its independent refineries to disregard U.S. sanctions over their purchases of Iranian crude oil.
Dr. Setareh Sadeqi, of the University of Tehran, noted that Iran and China both understand the importance of this existential fight against U.S. imperialism. She also emphasized that the war is moving into a new phase, and that Iran has prepared its strategic response to the countless U.S. and Israeli violations of the so-called “ceasefire.”
SOURCE LINKS:
5 May 2026 - China Steps Up U.S. Sanctions Fight, Defying Blacklisting Over Iranian Oil
4 May 2026 - U.S. Warns China Over Iranian Oil as Sanctions Fight Intensifies
5 May 2026 - Iran’s foreign minister to visit China ahead of Trump trip amid Hormuz tensions
4 May 2026 - Abbas Araghchi on X: “Events in Hormuz make clear that there’s no military solution to a political crisis. As talks are making progress with Pakistan’s gracious effort, the U.S. should be wary of being dragged back into quagmire by ill-wishers. So should the UAE. Project Freedom is Project Deadlock.”
5 May 2026 - IRIB on X: “In the past 24 hours, the Strait of Hormuz remains fully under Iran’s control and the U.S. “Project Freedom” has failed.”
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