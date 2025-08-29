GLOBAL SOUTH UNITES: China, India Ease Tensions as U.S. Tariffs Take Effect | Carl Zha

Indian Prime Minster Modi is set to make his first visit to China in seven years, as the two countries are discussing easing trade barriers and resuming direct flights, for the first time since deadly border clashes sent tensions soaring in 2020.

Modi is just one of the more than 20 world leaders expected to arrive in China this weekend for a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as the Global South emphasizes the need for solidarity amid historic tensions with the U.S.

Carl Zha, a geopolitical analyst and Host of the Silk & Steel Podcast, noted that while the U.S. quickly realized it couldn’t bully China into submission with tariffs, it is now trying to do the same with India. But India isn’t backing down, even as 50% tariffs went into effect this week, targeting over $48 Billion worth of exports.

