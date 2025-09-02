China, India Move Closer as BRICS Challenges U.S. Dollar Dominance –Rick Sanchez

The leaders of China and India are emphasizing the fact that they are development partners, not rivals, as they seek ways to improve trade and normalize ties. This meeting comes as leaders from more than 20 countries gather in China to emphasize the importance of unity, amid soaring tensions with the U.S.
Veteran Journalist Rick Sanchez joins us from Beijing, where he noted that the pillars of the multipolar world are looking for new ways to work together and reduce their reliance on the U.S. Dollar, and we’re seeing this in real time as trade among SCO members breaks records and China and Russia finalize plans for a new gas pipeline.
SOURCE LINKS:
